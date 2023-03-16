Delhi Capitals appoint David Warner as captain for IPL 2023; Axar Patel named deputy

Delhi Capitals on Thursday announced David Warner as their captain for the 2023 Indian Premier League. Axar Patel has been named as the Aussie's deputy for the season. Warner will replace Rishabh Pant in the role, who will be unavailable for the season as the wicketkeeper-batter continues his recovery from a severe car crash in December last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“David Warner (c), Axar Patel (vc). All set to roar loud this #IPL2023 under the leadership of these two dynamic southpaws,” DC wrote.

Warner began his IPL career with the Delhi franchise in 2009 (then Delhi Daredevils), but switched to Sunrisers Hyderabad five years later. He captained the SRH to title victory in 2016, that remains the franchise's only triumph in the tournament so far. After a fallout with the team management in 2021 edition, Warner was released by the franchise and eventually made a return to Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Rishabh has been a terrific leader for Delhi Capitals, and we’re all going to miss having him around. I would like to thank the management for the faith and trust they’ve always shown in me. This franchise has always been home for me, and I couldn’t be more excited to lead such a supremely talented bunch of players. I can’t wait to meet them all, and get cracking!” Warner said in a statement released by the DC following the announcement.

In the last edition of the tournament, Warner scored 432 runs for the Capitals in 12 matches at a brilliant strike rate of 150.62. He smashed five half-centuries in the tournament.

In addition to the announcement in leadership roles, Capitals also confirmed the return of Sourav Ganguly to the franchise, this time as Director of Cricket. Ganguly was associated with Capitals before his tenure as BCCI President; at the time, he was a mentor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I’m excited to be back with the Delhi Capitals. My association with the women’s team, and the Pretoria Capitals over the last few months has been fantastic, and I’m looking forward to the upcoming season of the IPL. Delhi Capitals had done well as a team during my last stint with them. I’ve already been involved with the players this time around, and I’m keen to see them as a group. Hopefully, we will all have a great time over the next couple of months,” Ganguly said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON