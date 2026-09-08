Delhi Capitals quash KL Rahul trade rumours, franchise clears the air once and for all: ‘We have unfinished business’

Delhi Capitals finally cleared the air regarding the KL Rahul trade rumours, saying the wicketkeeper-batter is going nowhere as he has unfinished business with the franchise. Over the last two weeks, social media has been on overdrive, linking the senior batter with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) despite no official communication from any of the parties. Earlier this year, Delhi brought Rishabh Pant on board after trading Kuldeep Yadav to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Parth Jindal quashed the KL Rahul trade rumours. Here's what he said (PTI)

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With Pant and Rahul both in the mix, the franchise has two wicketkeepers and two possible captaincy options if Axar Patel gets sidelined due to the poor results in the 2025 and 2026 editions.

However, Delhi franchise co-owner Parth Jindal quashed all social media rumours, saying Rahul is the nicest person he knows and there's absolutely no reason to let him go, considering he's always a team player.

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“KL IS KLUTCH FOR @DelhiCapitals - one of the nicest guys I know and one who puts the team before himself always. We have unfinished business and will work hard together to make Delhi proud @IPL,” Jindal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

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{{^usCountry}} Replying to the post, the seasoned Indian batter wrote, “Thank you, can't wait for the coming season.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Replying to the post, the seasoned Indian batter wrote, “Thank you, can't wait for the coming season.” {{/usCountry}}

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KL Rahul's past record

Rahul has emerged as one of Delhi’s most dependable batters since joining the franchise. Across his first two seasons, he scored more than 1000 runs, giving the Capitals some consistency right up top.

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With Pant expected to resume wicketkeeping duties, Rahul may have the opportunity to concentrate entirely on his batting and establish himself as a specialist at the top of the order. A Rahul-Pant opening combination is also on the cards, as now it's common knowledge that the latter wanted to bat in the top order at Lucknow, but the presence of Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran made it impossible.

Earlier, KKR were linked with Rahul after Ajinkya Rahane decided to call time on his IPL and international career. However, the Delhi franchise nipped the raging topic in the bud by sharing a video with the caption, “Keep the noise coming.”

Rahul had a fantastic 2026 season for the Capitals, scoring 593 runs, finishing fourth on the tournament's run-scoring charts. He even played an unbeaten knock of 152 against the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, but the innings went in vain as the opponent chased the total down with ease. In his knock of 152*, Rahul smashed nine sixes and batted at a strike rate of 226.9.

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