Delhi Capitals told to ‘set their house in order’ for IPL 2027 as Axar Patel faces ‘uninspiring’ captaincy tag after KKR

Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2026 campaign has hit a major roadblock after a big loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, with the team now on the brink of elimination after losing five of their last six matches. What began as a promising season has steadily unravelled into another disappointing run for the franchise, which is still chasing its first IPL title despite featuring in every edition since the league’s inception. The latest slump has once again exposed familiar issues around consistency, execution under pressure, and squad balance. With the playoffs slipping out of reach, DC are left staring at uncomfortable questions about their direction and decision-making. As the season nears its end, attention is already shifting towards rebuilding, with the franchise expected to reassess plans, roles, and personnel ahead of the next campaign.

Axar Patel’s captaincy has come under scrutiny. (REUTERS)

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Meanwhile, Axar Patel’s captaincy has come under scrutiny. Since taking over last season, he has not been able to guide the side into the playoffs, and the same outcome now looks likely this year as well. The continued failure to reach the knockout stage has raised questions around his leadership and the team’s direction. With results not going their way, DC are once again left facing familiar concerns about consistency and decision-making, as another season risks ending without a playoff berth.

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh took a sharp swipe at Axar's captaincy, in a strongly worded post, he questioned the team’s direction and called for a clearer long-term leadership vision as DC continue to search for stability at the top.

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{{^usCountry}} "Axar Patel as a captain doesn’t inspire too much confidence. His tactics, on most of the occasions have often been questionable and inexplicable. High time the Delhi capitals set their house in order, with a leader for the future #IPL2026," Dodda Ganesh wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Axar Patel as a captain doesn’t inspire too much confidence. His tactics, on most of the occasions have often been questionable and inexplicable. High time the Delhi capitals set their house in order, with a leader for the future #IPL2026," Dodda Ganesh wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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He didn't stop there and took another dig after DC lost the match and wrote, “Good bye, Delhi capitals. Keep experimenting in the next three games too. It might be helpful for the next season #IPL2026.”

DC thrashed by KKR

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DC endured a miserable outing at home, managing only 142/8, which Kolkata Knight Riders chased down in just 14.2 overs, powered by a blistering unbeaten 100 from Finn Allen and his destructive stand with Cameron Green (33 not out) as the visitors tore apart the bowling attack.

With just eight points from 11 matches, DC sit eighth on the table and are struggling to stay alive in the playoff race. KKR, meanwhile, have kept their hopes flickering with a late surge, climbing to seventh with nine points from 10 games. However, their path to the knockouts remains far from straightforward, with both teams needing near-perfect finishes to stay in contention as the league stage heads into its final stretch.

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