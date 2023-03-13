Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch DC vs RCB on TV, online

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming, WPL 2023: Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals will look to maintain the winning run when they lock horns with a struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore unit in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 clash on Monday. Delhi have enjoyed a supreme run at the tournament, having won three off the four matches they've played so far and are placed second on the points table. Smriti Mandhana's Bangalore, on the other hand, are yet to open their account and have been outplayed by all the four teams. Mandhana too has failed to stamp her authority in the competition, while wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh also struggling to get going. Catch the LIVE streaming of DC vs RCB, WPL 2023:

When will Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 match take place?

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 match will take place on Monday, March 13.

What time will Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 match start?

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST.

Where will Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 match be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Where can I watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 match on TV?

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 match will broadcast on Sports18 Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 match?

The live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 will be available on Jio Cinema.

