Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch DC vs UPW cricket match on TV and online

Delhi Capitals face UP Warriorz in the fifth match of the ongoing WPL 2023, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Both sides began their campaign with victories and will be looking to build momentum. Led by Meg Lanning, Delhi thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs in their opener. Defending a target of 224 runs, Delhi restricted RCB to 163/8 in 20 overs and Tara Norris took a five-wicket haul. Initially, half-centuries by Shafali Verma (84), Meg Lanning (72) helped Delhi post 223/2 in 20 overs. Heather Knight took two wickets in what turned out to be a poor outing for RCB bowlers.

On the other hand, UPW sealed a narrow three-wicket victory vs Gujarat Giants in a thrilling encounter. Chasing a target of 170 runs, Warriorz had to rely on the brilliance of Grace Harris, who smacked an unbeaten knock of 59 runs off 26 balls, to hit the winning six, reaching 175/7 in 19.5 overs. Sophie Ecclestone also made a crucial contribution with an unbeaten knock of 22 runs off 12 balls. Meanwhile, Kiran Navgire (53) played a gritty half-century after UPW's top order collapse. For RCB's bowling department, Kim Garth took five wickets.

When will the DC vs UPW WPL 2023 match begin?

The DC vs UPW WPL 2023 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST, Tuesday, March 7.

Where will the DC vs UPW WPL 2023 match take place?

The DC vs UPW WPL 2023 match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Where will the DC vs UPW WPL 2023 match be broadcasted live on television in India?

In India, the DC vs UPW WPL 2023 match will broadcasted live on television in India through Sports18 Network.

Where to watch live streaming of DC vs UPW WPL 2023 match?

The DC vs UPW WPL 2023 match will be live streamed on JioCinema.

