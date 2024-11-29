Delhi create mind-boggling record in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, captain Ayush Badoni uses all 11 bowling options

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is turning out to be a record-breaking T20 tournament all around. On Friday, Delhi captain Ayush Badoni used 11 different bowling options against Manipur, hence marking the first time in a T20 match where more than nine bowlers were employed by the skipper. Earlier, even India had used 11 bowlers during a Test match in 2002 against West Indies and it had happened during the leadership of Sourav Ganguly. Delhi Captain Ayush Badoni (HT)(HT_PRINT)

In the match against Manipur, Delhi restricted their opponents to 120/8 in the allotted twenty overs. For Delhi, Harsh Tyagi and Digvesh Rathi returned with two wickets each.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

However, former India pacer Dodda Ganesh slammed Delhi for employing more than 9 bowlers in the T20 match against Manipur. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "This is mockery of professional cricket. There was no need for Delhi to do that. It just goes to show the quality of the plate teams."

For Delhi, even wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat bowled one over, conceding 14 runs. At one stage, Manipur were reeling at 41/6 after opting to bat first.

It was Rex Singh (23) and wicketkeeper Shah (32) that put on 52 runs for the seventh wicket and as a result, Manipur were able to score 120 in the allotted twenty overs.

Mayank Rawat was the most expensive Delhi bowler as he gave away 31 runs in his three overs.

Delhi seal a win

In reply, Delhi ended up winning the contest by four wickets, owing to an unbeaten knock of 59 by Yash Dhull. At point, Delhi were left reeling at 44/4, but Dhull held one end, ensuring that Delhi doesn't lose their grip on the match. He first put on 40 runs with Mayank Rawat and he then forged a 41-run partnership with Aryan Rana to see Delhi over the line in 18.3 overs.

Delhi are so far unbeaten in the tournament as they previously outclassed Uttar Pradesh by 47 runs, Jammu and Kashmir by 35 runs and Haryana by six wickets in their previous encounters.

Delhi will next square off against Himachal Pradesh at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC, Mumbai on Sunday, December 1.

Delhi are currently at the top of Group C with 16 points from 4 matches. The side have a net run-rate of +1.765.