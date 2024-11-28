Urvil Patel to Rishabh Pant: Top 5 fastest centuries in T20 cricket

In a dazzling display of power hitting, Gujarat opener Urvil Patel smashed a 28-ball century during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) match against Tripura in Indore on Wednesday. This incredible feat, made him the second-fastest century scorer in T20 cricket history and the fastest ever by an Indian. Urvil Patel smashed a 28-ball century during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Tripura in Indore.(File Photo)

Patel’s innings helped Gujarat chase down a target of 156 in just 10.2 overs. He remained unbeaten on 113 off 35 balls, an innings laced with seven boundaries and 12 sixes. The young opener targeted all parts of the ground, showcasing his range with sixes over the covers, down the ground, over midwicket and square leg.

The 26-year-old’s took Tripura captain Mandeep Singh to the cleaners, by clobbering 24 runs off just five balls. Interestingly, exactly a year ago, he had smashed a 41-ball century in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy, placing him second in the list of fastest List A hundreds by Indians, behind Yusuf Pathan's record of 40 balls.

Breaks Pant's record

Before Patel’s heroics, the record for the fastest T20 century by an Indian was held by Rishabh Pant, who had achieved the milestone in 32 balls during a match for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in the 2018 SMAT. In the list of fastest hundreds in T20s, Pant is placed fourth.

At the top of the fastest T20 centuries list is Sahil Chauhan, who created history with a 27-ball century for Estonia against Cyprus at Episkopi, Cyprus in June 2024.

Unstoppable Chris Gayle

No list of T20 milestones would be complete without Chris Gayle. His 30-ball century for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Pune Warriors in the IPL 2013 remains one of the most iconic innings in T20 history. Batting in Bangalore, Gayle smashed a record-breaking 175 not out off 66 balls, an innings studded with 13 fours and 17 sixes. This knock puts Gayle in the third spot of the fastest T20 centuries list.

The fifth entry on the list is WJ Lubbe, who batting at No.3 struck a 33-ball century for North West against Limpopo in the 2018 Africa T20 Cup at Paarl, South Africa.