Delhi Royals unveil Team Jersey for Legend 90 League

The much-awaited Legend 90 League, featuring cricketing stars such as Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and former New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor, generated excitement as Team Delhi Royals revealed their official jersey in a ceremony attended by Indian legend Shikhar Dhawan. The launch marks an important milestone for the franchise as they gear up for their campaign in this prestigious tournament. Delhi Royals have unveiled Team Jersey for the upcoming Legend 90 League.

Addressing the jersey launch as a significant step in Delhi Royals' journey, Devender Kadyan, team owner of Delhi Royals shared, "Today marks a proud moment for Delhi Royals as we present our team jersey for the Legend 90 League to our fans. This jersey represents our values, aspirations, and commitment to cricket. We believe it will inspire our players to perform at their best and make our supporters proud," as quoted from a press release by Legend 90 League.

Indian legend Shikhar Dhawan shared his thoughts regarding joining the squad in his new colours, "I'm thrilled to be part of Delhi Royals and wear this jersey. Every stitch carries the legacy of the vibrant city Delhi is today, and we are all eager to make lasting memories as we step onto the field wearing these colours."

Talking about not stopping to accept new challenges and adapt to newer formats, Dhawan shared, "Every opportunity to keep playing for different formats keeps my passion alive. I'm excited to step into a fresh challenge and contribute to a team that brings together a unique blend of experience and energy. It's all about continuing to evolve and enjoying the game," as quoted from a release by Legend 90 League.

Adding his thoughts on the team composition, team owner Devender Kadyan also shared, "The Delhi Royals are extremely proud to have Shikhar Dhawan as part of our team. His experienced commitment to the game will be invaluable to our squad. We want to leave our mark in the Legend 90 League and having players of Shikhar's calibre will be crucial to our success."

Shivain Sharma, Director of Legend 90 League reflected on the valuable partnership they formed with Delhi Royals squad, he stated, "Our tournament is crafted to bring together the best of cricketing greats from around the world. Our shared dedication to excellence allows legends to reclaim their game and reconnect with the cricket community at large while fostering a healthy competition in an entertaining and innovative format."

The jersey reveal ceremony, which showcased the Delhi Royals' official playing kit, represents the team's commitment to excellence and their strong connection to Delhi's sporting legacy. The design incorporates elements that reflect both tradition and modernity, aligning with the spirit of Legend 90 League.