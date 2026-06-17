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Delhi-born Nikhil Chaudhary scripts history, becomes first Indian-born man to play for Australia in 62 years

Nikhil Chaudhary does not yet have Australian citizenship. He claims permanent residency status in Australia on a work visa valid till 2027.

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 04:56 pm IST
Written by Aneek Chatterjee
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Debutant Nikhil Chaudhary has become the third-ever Indian-born cricketer to appear for Australia, and the first in men’s cricket in six decades.

Australia's Nikhil Chaudhary bowls a delivery during the first T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh(AP Photo/Mosaraf Hossain)

The 30-year-old Chaudhary, born in Delhi in 1996, was named in Australia’s playing XI for their first T20I against Bangladesh at the Bir Shrestha Shahid Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Cricket Stadium in Chattogram. He was added to Australia's squad only last week for the T20I leg of their tour, replacing Travis Head.

Interestingly, Chaudhary does not yet have Australian citizenship. He claims permanent residency status in Australia on a work visa valid till 2027. But, having lived in Australia for five years, he is eligible under ICC rules to represent his adopted country in international cricket.

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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Live Score of India vs Afghanistan.
Home / Cricket News / Delhi-born Nikhil Chaudhary scripts history, becomes first Indian-born man to play for Australia in 62 years
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