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‘Demi-God in making’: Srikkanth invokes Sachin, tells Agarkar to end wait and rush Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into India side

Kris Srikkanth admitted to being blown away by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fearless brand of cricket, which has captivated fans since his IPL debut last yea

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 06:18 am IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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The hype around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has gone up several notches after former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth made a comparison rarely seen in Indian cricket.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is reportedly set to make his India debut after IPL 2026

With calls growing for the BCCI to fast-track the 15-year-old into the national setup, Srikkanth not only endorsed the idea but also invoked the name of Sachin Tendulkar.

Speaking to The Week, the former chief selector urged incumbent chairman Ajit Agarkar to fast-track Sooryavanshi into the Indian team at the earliest. He admitted to being blown away by the youngster’s fearless brand of cricket, which has captivated fans since his IPL debut last year—more so this season with his dominance against elite bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood.

ALSO READ: GT win was 'that game' for Hardik Pandya, yet MI’s cracks exposed—bowling clicks but batting woes linger in IPL 2026

The former India captain then went a step further with a comparison few have dared to make. Having seen Tendulkar up close during his debut tour in 1989, Srikkanth suggested Sooryavanshi could follow a similar path.

“When I went as captain in 1989, there was a prodigy—a 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar. Today, he’s the God of Cricket. Similarly, this boy could well become the next ‘demigod’ of cricket,” he said.

As it stands, Sooryavanshi is reportedly set to make his India debut after the IPL 2026 season. According to a report in the PRI, he has been named as part of a 35-member list of probables for India's upcoming T20I assignments, with a possibility being that the wait could end in the tour of Ireland in June.

 
vaibhav suryavanshi sachin tendulkar kris srikkanth ajit agarkar
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / ‘Demi-God in making’: Srikkanth invokes Sachin, tells Agarkar to end wait and rush Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into India side
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