‘Deservability far more important than availability…’: Jasprit Bumrah’s absence in India Test captaincy race questioned

The search for India’s next Test captain has intensified in the wake of Rohit Sharma’s retirement, with Ajit Agarkar’s selection panel weighing up options ahead of the five-match home series against England that starts in June. Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit’s long-time deputy and the stand-in leader during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last winter, was initially viewed as the natural successor. Yet the fast-bowler’s management-heavy workload and the likelihood that he may be rested in the middle of the series reportedly nudged the selectors toward a younger Shubman Gill. India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts as he walks past the trophy during an official ceremony after the fifth cricket Test match between Australia and India(AFP)

That line of thinking, however, has drawn sharp opposition from former India batter-turned-broadcaster Sanjay Manjrekar, who believes the “availability” concern is being overstated.

“If Bumrah’s availability because of injuries is the issue, didn’t we have Rohit captain India in just three of the five Tests in Australia recently?” Manjrekar asked, referring to the 2024/25 series when Rohit missed two matches; first due to personal reasons and the fifth over form.

“Availability can’t be the be all and end all. Deservability is far more important, especially in Test cricket.”

Bumrah, 31, has battled back troubles over the past two seasons but still spearheaded India’s attack against Australia, finishing each series as the side’s leading wicket-taker. He has never publicly ruled himself out of leading the Test team, a point Manjrekar highlighted.

“Has Bumrah said he won’t captain India? Has he ruled himself out of the England series? Then why are we busy debating alternatives?” he asked.

“The captaincy conversation should begin with the most impactful player of the generation, and in India’s current red-ball set-up, that is unquestionably Bumrah.”

Why Gill is being considered

Selectors are said to be intrigued by Gill’s long-term prospect. At 26, the right-hander has cemented his place at No. 3 in Tests and is possibly the successor to Virat Kohli at the fourth spot, too. Gill already captains Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

Agarkar’s panel will convene later this month to pick the squad for the England series, and the captaincy announcement is expected simultaneously.