Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Despite 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan, Virender Sehwag makes bold prediction for Team India: 'Will win T20 World Cup'
cricket

Despite 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan, Virender Sehwag makes bold prediction for Team India: 'Will win T20 World Cup'

But former India captain Virender Sehwag still believes Team India can lift the World Cup trophy. He just believes Kohli & co. have to play a lot better to achieve the goal.
Virender Sehwag and Team India collage.(File/AP)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 07:36 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

After winning both their T20 World Cup warm-up games against England and Australia, respectively, it seemed like Team India might be one of the favourites to win the tournament. But Virat Kohli & co. were given a rude wake-up call in their first game of the tournament last week on Sunday when they lost to arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets.

India, after being asked to bowl first by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam posted a total of 151/7 in 20 overs. Chasing 152, Pakistan openers Babar and Mohammad Rizwan scored 79*, and 68*, respectively, to take their team to a big win.

Also read: ‘Won’t announce official retirement but my days of playing for South Africa are over': Chris Morris

Pakistan also defeated New Zealand in their second game on Tuesday by 5 wickets, thus making a solid case for themselves to be one of the teams to reach the semifinals.

But former India captain Virender Sehwag still believes Team India can lift the World Cup trophy. He just believes Kohli & co. have to play a lot better to achieve the goal.

RELATED STORIES

"According to me, it's Team India who will win this T20 World Cup," Virender Sehwag said on his Facebook show Virugiri Dot Com. 

“They'll only have to play better cricket here onwards. We always cheer for our team when it wins but when it loses we have to support it even more. So, I believe that India can win the T20 World Cup,” he added.

Speaking of Pakistan, the former India opener said: "With this win, the chances of Pakistan going to semis are almost certain because their matches are against Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia.

“Even if they win their next two matches, they will qualify for the semifinals,” he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

T20 WC: South Africa wait on Quinton de Kock's explanation to decide his future

T20 WC: England rout Bangladesh, inch closer to semi-final spot

Lalit Modi highlights new IPL franchise owner CVC's links to betting companies

‘You’ll soon be on receiving end': Harbhajan's cheeky reply to Akhtar's banter
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP