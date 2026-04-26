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Despite horrendous showing in PSL for Hyderabad Kinsmen, Maxwell is nowhere close to his end as BBL coach lends support

With 26 runs in five innings, Glenn Maxwell, who opted out of IPL 2026, has continued to cut a sorry figure.

Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 12:04 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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There is enough evidence that dictates Australia's batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell should now walk off into the sunset, whether it’s international or franchise T20s.

Glenn Maxwell has full support of his BBL franchise.(AP)

Maxwell opted out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year and instead chose to play in the Pakistan Super League. For Hyderabad Kinsmen, he has featured in five matches so far, but in four of them, he has been an absolute flop with scores of 2,0,2,1.

In one game he scored 21* off 9 balls to help his team win. He has not been bad with the ball, though, but then that’s not his primary role. Overall, his team is struggling. With four wins and five losses, they are in the bottom half of the table.

Also Read: Stygian gloom at Delhi Capitals: Axar fails in hottest KPI but franchise can’t do anything but wring hands in despair

"You could play Glenn anywhere from one to seven. I get led a little bit by Glenn himself and where he feels he's at in his game and where it's going, and sometimes how the game is going, but we do know that if Glenn's in for 20 balls, he's going to influence the game strongly.

"Glenn wants to play when there's situations for him to win," he said. "(When) there's a challenge out there that he's got to try and negotiate and get sorted to get us over the line … I think that really helps him now in his career,” Moors said in February, but cricket.com.au published the interview on Sunday morning, maybe to give some kind of hint to Maxwell.

The interview might be a little old, but there is enough indication that we have not seen the last of 37-year-old Maxi.

 
melbourne stars glenn maxwell pakistan super league indian premier league t20 cricket
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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