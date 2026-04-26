Despite horrendous showing in PSL for Hyderabad Kinsmen, Maxwell is nowhere close to his end as BBL coach lends support

There is enough evidence that dictates Australia's batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell should now walk off into the sunset, whether it’s international or franchise T20s. Glenn Maxwell has full support of his BBL franchise. (AP)

Maxwell opted out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year and instead chose to play in the Pakistan Super League. For Hyderabad Kinsmen, he has featured in five matches so far, but in four of them, he has been an absolute flop with scores of 2,0,2,1.

In one game he scored 21* off 9 balls to help his team win. He has not been bad with the ball, though, but then that’s not his primary role. Overall, his team is struggling. With four wins and five losses, they are in the bottom half of the table.

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In recent months, Maxwell, who retired from ODIs last year, has not done well in international cricket either. He was part of the team that couldn’t even reach the Super 8s of the 2026 T20 World Cup, having lost to minnows Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. It’s been many months since he played a noteworthy innings anywhere.

All this suggests that his days are numbered in T20 cricket. But it may not turn out that way, for Peter Moors, the coach at Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL), is still very keen to have the allrounder on board for the next season. Earlier this year, they re-signed Maxwell, who is the third-highest run-getter in BBL history.

Maxi remains important! "What I love about the whole way 'Maxi' plays his cricket is his passion for the game. Maxi has epitomised the Stars, and the thought of winning it without him in the team would be a real shame, because he's put so much into it. He's box office to watch. It wasn't his tournament this year [talking about the 2026 BBL in which Maxwell scored 76 runs in 11 games], but that happens a bit in T20.

"You could play Glenn anywhere from one to seven. I get led a little bit by Glenn himself and where he feels he's at in his game and where it's going, and sometimes how the game is going, but we do know that if Glenn's in for 20 balls, he's going to influence the game strongly.

"Glenn wants to play when there's situations for him to win," he said. "(When) there's a challenge out there that he's got to try and negotiate and get sorted to get us over the line … I think that really helps him now in his career,” Moors said in February, but cricket.com.au published the interview on Sunday morning, maybe to give some kind of hint to Maxwell.

The interview might be a little old, but there is enough indication that we have not seen the last of 37-year-old Maxi.