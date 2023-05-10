‘Determined to get back’: KL Rahul's roaring post after successful surgery

KL Rahul has undergone successful surgery on his thigh and has "officially started his road to recovery". The right-handed took to Twitter on Tuesday to provide an update on his health. He also thanked the medical staff and doctors and promised to get back on the field as soon as possible.

File photo of KL Rahul

"Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery - it was successful. A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I'm officially on the road to recovery now. I'm determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards!" KL Rahul stated in his post.

Rahul will undergo his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru under the supervision of BCCI doctors and physios.

The LSG captain sustained the injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1. Chasing a ball in the outfield in the second over, he clutched at his thigh and then limped off the field.

The way Rahul pulled up at the boundary made it clear that it was a serious injury. He immediately slumped on the field and was attended to by emergency personnel.

The support staff immediately requested a stretcher to help him off the pitch. Rahul had to leave the field, and the keeper-bat did not return until the chase of a modest 127 got unexpectedly tense.

LSG captain then came out to bat at No. 11 in a bid to get his team past the finish line. But he was unable to run between the wickets, which resulted in Amit Mishra facing every single ball of the final over against RCB. Lucknow eventually lost the closely fought fixture by 18 runs.

LSG appointed Krunal Pandya as their leader for the remaining matches in this year's IPL. While BCCI named Ishan Kishan as Rahul's replacement for the WTC final.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail