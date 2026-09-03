Devajit Saikia's fresh Rohit Sharma remark speaks volumes about BCCI's stance; No discussion on Ajit Agarkar’s tenure

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday may have dropped the biggest hint yet on where Rohit Sharma's future in international cricket stands. The update came from BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia at the end of the board meeting in Mumbai and clearly indicated that the board's stance on Rohit has not changed, amid strong speculation that the selectors want to move on from the former India captain and do not have him in their scheme of things for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Will Rohit Sharma be part of India's World Cup 2027 squad?

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"He is playing superbly in all matches. What more do you want? He scored 138 in the last match. Don’t give fodder to such rumours," Saikia was straightforward with his comment on Rohit.

Earlier this summer, speculations were rife that Rohit was all set to say goodbye to international cricket. The ODI series finale against England at Lord's was rumoured to be his last appearance in India jersey, with the 39-year-old having earlier retired from Tests in 2025 and T20Is in 2024.

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A media report in August indicated that selectors had told Rohit after the second ODI that they had decided to move on, and that a senior BCCI official had also been taken into confidence on the matter. PTI even reported on Wednesday that, while Rohit was angry over the selection committee's decision, he agreed to retire. However, his stunning knock of 138 runs in the third ODI postponed the chatter temporarily.

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{{^usCountry}} Moreover, right before that ODI game in London, Saikia had gone public, backing Rohit and hinting that he clearly remains in the scheme of things for next year's World Cup. "Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team, and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, the Lord's ODI won't be his last match," he had said on July 17. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moreover, right before that ODI game in London, Saikia had gone public, backing Rohit and hinting that he clearly remains in the scheme of things for next year's World Cup. "Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team, and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, the Lord's ODI won't be his last match," he had said on July 17. {{/usCountry}}

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This remark reportedly did not sit well with the selectors, clearly indicating that the BCCI and the selection committee were not on the same page. It was also the reason why the review meeting on Thursday was widely expected to include Rohit's future on the agenda.

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On Thursday, while Saikia specified that no individual player was up for discussion, he once again strongly hit back at the speculation when asked about Rohit's future, indicating that the senior batter remains in the scheme of things for the World Cup.

No discussion on Ajit Agarkar's tenure

There was also speculation in the media that chief selector Ajit Agarkar's tenure would be discussed at the meeting. The former India fast bowler is expected to receive an extension after India claimed a third successive ICC trophy with their 2026 T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year. Having assumed the role in 2023, Agarkar is expected to stay until the end of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

However, Saikia revealed that there was no discussion regarding the matter.

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In fact, Agarkar was not present at the meeting due to personal reasons.

"Chief selector Ajit Agarkar was out of station. He could not be a part of the meeting because it was called at a very short notice. He was in such an area that he could not join online," he said.

Deep Dive What did Devajit Saikia say about Rohit Sharma's future in international cricket? Devajit Saikia emphasized that Rohit Sharma is performing well and should not be written off, despite speculation about his future in the ODI World Cup plans. Why is there uncertainty about Rohit Sharma's place in India's ODI World Cup squad? The selectors reportedly do not have Rohit Sharma in their plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, creating tension between the BCCI's management and the selection committee. How did Rohit Sharma respond to speculation regarding his retirement after the July England series? Rohit Sharma responded by scoring 138 runs in the series finale at Lord's, momentarily quieting retirement speculations, but his future still remains uncertain.