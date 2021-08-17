Home / Cricket / Devang Gandhi appointed U-19 Bengal coach
Former India cricketer and selector Devang Gandhi(Twitter)
Former India cricketer and selector Devang Gandhi(Twitter)
cricket

Devang Gandhi appointed U-19 Bengal coach

The 49-year-old former Bengal opener and captain, who also played four Tests besides 95 first-class and 98 List A matches, said it's a second homecoming for him.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 10:29 PM IST

Former India player and selector Devang Gandhi has been appointed as the under-19 coach of Bengal, the state cricket association said here on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old former Bengal opener and captain, who also played four Tests besides 95 first-class and 98 List A matches, said it's a second homecoming for him.

"This is the second homecoming for me. It is an exciting prospect working with the young boys. It's a new challenge to find, develop and nurture the fresh talents. Looking forward to the assignment," Gandhi said.

The U-19 Bengal trials will begin on Wednesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
devang gandhi cricket association of bengal
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.