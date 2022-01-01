Devon Conway hits 1st international ton of 2022, joins Andrew Strauss & Michael Clarke in elusive list

New Zealand's Devon Conway on Saturday became the first player to notch up an international hundred in 2022, reaching the three-figure mark in the first Test against Bangladesh in Mount Maunganui. In only his fourth Test, the left-handed batter continued his rich vein of form to pass the 50 mark for the fourth time in seven innings.

Conway, who now boasts a 71.57 average in Test cricket, ended on 122 after falling prey to a Mominul Haque delivery. He lifted New Zealand from being 1/1 to end the day at 258/5 with Henry Nicholls on 32 and Tom Blundell out on the last ball for 11.

Conway first stitched a 138-run stand with Will Young after skipper Tom Latham departed early for 1. He then added 50 with Ross Taylor, who is playing the last Test series of his career. Incidentally, the first ton of 2021 was also scored by a New Zealand player -- Kane Williamson.

Conway also entered the list of players to score a hundred in their maiden home and away outings in men's Test cricket. The last player to achieve the milestone was Michael Clarke, who had notched up 141 and 151 in 2004 in his maiden home and away innings respectively. Former England skipper Andrew Strauss is also a part of the panel, having scored 112 (home) and 126 (away) in 2004.

Earlier this year, Conway had scored a 200 versus England, becoming the second New Zealand batsman to score a double hundred on Test debut. He acknowledged the applause from the crowd as he made his way back after a knock that comrpised 16 fours and a six.

The 30-year-old Conway also has a 75.00 average in One-day Internationals and 50.16 in T20 Internationals.

"I think today firstly playing in New Zealand in a Test match, it was very special to be out there. And then personally, it was a great feeling to have Ross Taylor there out in the middle with me when I achieved that milestone. He was very positive. Told me to soak it in, and congratulated me. It will last in my memory for a very long time.

"I think the two of us decided that we needed to be as patient as possible. We identified that the Bangladeshi bowlers were bowling really well in that period. The surface was assisting them as well. We knew we could play the more attacking shots later in the day," Conway further said.

