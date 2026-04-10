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Dewald Brevis reflects on early mistake with KL Rahul’s advice, highlights Sachin-Rohit impact: ‘Had to make decision’

Dewald Brevis arrived in IPL with some big hype and the big Indian players did notice him for his fearless batting approach.

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 06:54 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Dewald Brevis’ stock has risen sharply over the past couple of years after a few early setbacks following the Under-19 World Cup. He joined Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 amid huge hype, earning the ‘Baby AB’ tag for his similarities with AB de Villiers. Opportunities were limited at MI, but the experience proved valuable. Being part of a dressing room with players like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, and working under mentors such as Sachin Tendulkar and Mahela Jayawardene, helped shape his game and laid a strong foundation for the future.

Dewald Brevis is yet to play a match this season.(PTI)

Brevis arrived in IPL with some big hype and the big Indian players did notice him for his fearless batting approach. Reflecting on his early IPL days, the Proteas youngster revealed that he didn’t initially follow the advice from KL Rahul about staying true to his game, admitting he strayed from his natural approach before eventually finding his way.

"Even in my young days, I remember KL Rahul told me my first IPL, always be true to yourself. That was his advice. What did I do? I went out, and I wasn't true to myself at the start. But it was a beautiful journey. It has been great," he said on Ashwin's YouTube channel.

Also Read - IPL coaches' potpourri: Mahela, Sanga, Hayden bring in varied styles, reminiscent of the way they played their cricket

“My time at MI really formed who I was”

 
ipl 2022 Dewald Brevis rohit sharma ab de villiers mumbai indians
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / Dewald Brevis reflects on early mistake with KL Rahul’s advice, highlights Sachin-Rohit impact: ‘Had to make decision’
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