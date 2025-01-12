Dewald Brevis' sensational boundary effort in SA20 goes viral, 2025 gets catch of the year contender already - Watch

South Africa's premier T20 tournament, SA20, got underway on January 9 and the competition is capturing the imagination of cricket fanatics worldwide. We have already seen a thriller between Durban Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals, and now we already have a contender for the catch of the season, courtesy of MI Cape Town's Dewald Brevis. SA20: Dewald Brevis took a sensational diving catch at the boundary ropes to get the better of Faf du Plessis.(Screengrabs - SA20 X )

The youngster took a sensational catch on the boundary against Joburg Super Kings to dismiss Faf du Plessis. Brevis took a blinder on the first ball of the seventh over bowled by Kagiso Rabada to send Super Kings' skipper Faf du Plessis (30) back in the hut.

The catch will instantly remind you of Suryakumar Yadav's effort in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

Speaking of Brevis' catch, the ball seemed destined to go over the boundary ropes for a six, but Baby AB, as he is fondly called, intercepted the ball and threw it in the air. He instantly jumped back in time to complete a wonderful catch with a dive.

The third umpire looked at it and eventually signalled it out. What made the catch more outstanding was that the outfield was slippery because of all the rain in Johannesburg.

Joburg Super Kings register win over MI Cape Town

Joburg Super Kings emerged triumphant over MI Cape Town, winning by six runs owing to the DLS method. The hosts were set a target of 141 and were in a tricky spot at 82/3 in the 12th over.

However, rain played spoilsport, and in the end, the Joburg Super Kings won their season opener.

Earlier, MI Cape Town posted 140/6 in the allotted twenty overs, courtesy of a 48-run knock by George Linde. Delano Potgieter also played a crucial 44-run knock in just 22 balls with the help of 4 fours and 3 sixes.

After the win, Joburg Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis said, "Was a tricky wicket. The new ball moved. The intent was needed. If you stand still, you are a sitting target. The DLS is way more complicated than I can imagine. We were excellent on the field. On a wet outfield. We didn't bowl well in the last 3 overs. We gave away 20 runs more than what we expected. Three to four wickets early broke their back while batting."