Dhoni refused to help Shardul when he was getting belted for fours; 'Agar aaj bataunga na…': Harbhajan's untold story

For all that MS Dhoni has accomplished as a batter, leader and captain, it's almost unreal to know that he didn't help his bowlers as much when they were in trouble. But there was an incident when he actually did not come to his bowler's aid. Harbhajan Singh, the former India spinner, narrated an incident of Dhoni's tough love on Shardul Thakur at Chennai Super Kings, where despite getting tonked by a batter, MSD didn't utter a word to the India fast bowler. Shardul Thakur (L) and MS Dhoni in IPL 2021.(BCCI)

Shardul was with CSK for four IPL seasons in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, and Harbhajan for three. Hence, the incident he is referring to has to be between 2018 and 2020. According to Harbhajan, Dhoni always believed in being a supporting cast to the bowler, instead of taking over as the main lead. In other words, Dhoni wanted the bowlers to learn from the mistake themselves rather than him spoon-feeding them. Of course, when push came to shove, Dhoni went up and had a word, but hardly at the cost of self-learning.

"I remember a game we were playing for CSK. I was fielding at the short fine leg and MS Dhoni was keeping. Shardul Thakur was bowling and the first ball Kane Williamson hit him down the ground for a boundary. Next ball, same length and Williamson played the same shot. I went to MS and asked him to tell Shardul try and bowl different length," Harbhajan recalled in a chat with former India Under 19 batter Taruwar Kohli.

"MS said to me 'Paaji agar aaj bataunga na, yeh kabhi nahi seekhega (If I will tell him now, then he will never learn). Let him learn by himself'. His thought process was that when Shardul will get hit for boundaries, he will learn it quickly. That was MS Dhoni's way."

Dhoni's impact on CSK

Harbhajan was Dhoni's India teammate for several years – 2004 to 2012 – and equally cherished sharing the dressing room with him at CSK. Having spent over a decade with the great man, Harbhajan outlines three characteristics of Dhoni that made CSK everyone's favourite team among all 10 IPL franchises. The Chennai franchise enjoys a cricket-crazy fanbase, most of which is derived from a mutual love for Dhoni. But even beyond the admiration and affection of the public, it's the little things Dhoni has implanted at CSK that make the franchise so beloved by fans and players alike, reckons Harbhajan.

"He is very calm, which is a huge deal. Secondly, he is very clear what he wants. And third, his own ability to win games reflects on the team as well. These are three very important things Dhoni does. Also, he ensures a great team environment is maintained. No one is treated like a biggie or a kid at the same time. What he has done matters. He is always prioritised team goals over individuals. I think that's what made CSK a special team. The dressing room – win or lose – remains the same. It's one of those very rare qualities. You don't feel like there's a match the next day, it is that relaxed. As long as you give your best, it's fine. Learn and move forward," he added.