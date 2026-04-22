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Dhoni trains hard, MI receive Will Jacks boost

MS Dhoni shows fitness signs ahead of CSK vs MI IPL clash, boosting CSK's morale after a loss. England's Will Jacks joins MI for his first training session.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 03:00 am IST
By Sanjjeev K Samyal
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MUMBAI: Both Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians received a boost ahead of their IPL clash on Thursday with MS Dhoni showing signs of returning to full fitness during a high intensity training session and England’s T20 World Cup star, Will Jacks, joining the hosts for his first training session.

File image of Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during a practice session during the Indian Premier League 2026. (PTI)

Dhoni has missed all six CSK games due to a calf strain.

Ayush Mhatre’s hamstring injury has been a body blow for CSK. Dhoni’s return will be well-timed, lifting their morale after a frustrating 10-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The 44-year-old trained hard, keeping wicket and batting for a long time. Coming off a dominating win over Gujarat Titans, MI will be further bolstered by Jack’s availability. The spin-allrounder had a superb World Cup, exceeding expectations with four player of the match awards for his match-turning performances during England’s run to the semi-finals.

If Dhoni plays he is expected to keep wicket and Sanju Samson will move to the outfield. The former India and CSK captain rarely keeps wicket in the nets before a game but since he is coming after a long lay-off, he started Tuesday’s training session with a half-hour keeping stint against the spinners.

Dhoni still remains one of the biggest crowd pullers in IPL and his presence can garner massive support for CSK on Thursday.

 
Will Jacks chennai super kings mumbai indians ms dhoni
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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