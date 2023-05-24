'Dhoni using full presence. Umpires laughing...': Hogg on CSK captain's time-waste tactic to let Pathirana bowl

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was involved in a controversial moment involving the umpires during the play-offs encounter against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT). The incident saw mixed reactions on social media and former Australian spinner Brad Hogg too joined the bandwagon. However, he was among the ones, who were not very impressed with the umpires and adviced the officials to have a better control in the game.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni with teammates during the IPL 2023 match (PTI)

"Dhoni using his presence to full effect, luring the umpires into a 4 minute discussion causing time to run out for Pathirana to bowl after an extended break off the field. Umpires laughing over the incident rather than taking control of the situation is not good enough," he tweeted.

The incident took place right before the 15th over of the Gujarat run chase. Right before the over, Dhoni was seen engaged in an animated conversation with the umpires with some of his teammates also sorrounding the officials. Initially it was unclear what the issue was, but it was later suggested that it was a deliberate time-wasting tactic from the CSK skipper, who wanted to use his death-over specialist Matheesha Pathirana, rather than tossing the ball to someone else.

However, as per the rules Pathirana was not eligible to bowl because he had just come on the field after sitting out at the dugout for quite some time. The discussion saw the match get halt for over four minutes, following which Pathirana was once again eligible to roll his arms.

Pathirana eventually completed his quota of overs with 2/37 as Dhoni led CSK to their 10th IPL final in fourteen seasons with a 15-run victory.

CSK set a target of 173 runs for GT on the back of a half-century from Ruturaj Gaikwad. In reply GT were all-out for 157 off the final ball of their innings.

Not just Hogg but, Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar too had a similar opinion.

Meanwhile, the CSK skipper didn't have the best of outing with the bat, but he was certainly spot on with his bowling changes and field placements on a slow and dry pitch at Chepauk.

CSK will now await for the results of the Eliminator and the second Qualifier to see who they will face in the final of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which will be played on Sunday.

