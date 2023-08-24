Dhoni's nonchalant reaction video to Chandrayaan-3's historic moon landing storms the internet

MS Dhoni is not known as 'Captain Cool' for nothing. Being calm and level-headed irrespective of the magnitude of the situation is his second nature. He doesn't need to do anything extra, at least that's what it appears to be from the outside. And this is not just limited to the cricket field. Dhoni is the same even outside the 22 yards. Need proof? Just watch his latest visuals doing the rounds on social media.

MS Dhoni watches Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon

When India's Chandrayaan-3 was inches away from its successful landing on the moon on Wednesday evening, the entire nation waited with bated breath to witness the historic moment. Dhoni, like millions of other Indians, was glued to the television screen. But unlike many, when the historic moment finally came around 6:04 pm (IST) with India becoming the first to land on the uncharted south pole of the earth's only natural satellite, Dhoni's reaction was rather subtle, to say the least.

In the viral video, Dhoni, wearing a tank t-shirt and shorts in what appears to be inside a gym, was seen nonchalantly clapping his thigh even as others around him broke into rapturous applause. It was not like Dhoni wasn't as excited as others. That's just the way he is.

VIDEO: MS Dhoni celebrates Chandrayaan-3's moon landing in his own style

The seven-second video didn't show the legendary cricketer's face but it was enough for fans across the globe to identify Dhoni.

In another video, Dhoni's daughter, Ziva was seen celebrating India's Moon mission. She, however, was not as subtle as her father.

The Indian cricket team currently in Ireland for a three-match T20I series was also seen celebrating the moment. Photos and videos of Jasprit Bumrah and others watching the event ahead of their third and final T20I in Dublin went viral. The match was washed out without a ball being bowled - India won the series 2-0 - but the visuals of Indian cricketers celebrating India's Moon landing was a heartwarming one.

Comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm. With this touchdown, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan 3's soft-landing achieved, the rover module will now embark on its 14-day assignment to carry out the tasks mandated by the ISRO scientists.

Its duties include experiments to further understand the lunar surface.

With 'Vikram' Lander having done its job by ensuring a safe touchdown, the most challenging part of the mission, rover 'Pragyan' which is in the belly of LM is slated to come out to carry out series of experiments on the surface of the Moon later.

