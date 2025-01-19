Did selectors take right call in picking Pant over Samson for Champions Trophy: Statistical deep-dive into comparison

Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are both X-factor players who can make the team win on a given day. The duo is often pitted against each other when it comes to selection for white-ball formats. There is no correct answer when it comes to picking between the two. The selectors recently picked Rishabh Pant ahead of Samson for the three-match ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy. Comparing the stats of Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson: Here's how the two have fared in their limited opportunities in the 50-over format for India. (AP | Reuters)

Both Samson and Pant have played a limited number of ODIs for India. However, the stats give a contrasting picture, with Samson having better numbers than the left-handed batter.

Rishabh Pant made his ODI debut in 2018 against West Indies while Sanju Samson played his first ODI for India in 2021 against Sri Lanka.

In six years, Pant has just played 31 ODIs while in three years, Sanju has represented the county in 16 ODIs.

Rishabh Pant has played 31 ODIs, scoring 871 runs at an underwhelming average of 33.50. However, he has a remarkable strike rate of 106. 21. The left-handed batter has one ton and five half-centuries in the 50-over format.

On the other hand, Sanju Samson has played 16 ODIs, scoring 510 runs at an average of 56.66 and a strike rate of 99.60. The right-handed batter has one century and three fifties for India in ODIs.

Both Pant and Samson have played a major role in India's middle order, and in limited opportunities, Samson performed better than Pant.

What's the recent form of Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson?

India did not play many ODIs in 2024. Rohit Sharma and co played just three ODIs in 2024, and all came against Sri Lanka. Rishabh Pant played just one ODI against Sri Lanka, scoring 6 runs.

Sanju Samson did not play a single ODI against Sri Lanka. His last ODI appearance for India was in December 2023. However, in his last 50-over match for the country, Samson scored a century against South Africa in Paarl.

The right-handed Samson has been smashing form of late, scoring three centuries in his last five T20Is for India. However, the batter did not play the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Kerala and this possibly emerged as one of the major reasons behind Samson not being picked in the Champions Trophy squad.

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant was a part of India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad. The left-handed batter had an underwhelming series with the bat.

Pant is now a part of India's squad for the three-match ODI series against England. On the other hand, Samson will play the five T20Is against the same opponent.