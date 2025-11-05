'Didn't have the accreditation': Gavaskar recalls missed Navi Mumbai chance in response to Jemimah Rodrigues promise

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar responded to Jemimah Rodrigues' post on Wednesday, suggesting they sing together as he had promised if India won the World Cup. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side beat South Africa by 52 runs on Sunday to lift their maiden title. Sunil Gavaskar reacted to Jemimah Rodrigues' post

After Jemimah’s stunning unbeaten 127 in the semifinal against Australia at the DY Patil Stadium, an innings that paved the way for India’s dream run, culminating in a historic World Cup triumph, Gavaskar said in an interview with India Today that if the team went on to lift the title, he would “sing a song together.”

Jemimah remembered the promise, and right after India clinched the trophy, she took to Instagram to say she was ready with the guitar.

Gavaskar then shared a clip on his social media handle, expressing eagerness to set a date for the performance. He even added that he was ready to do it right after the final, but said he did not have access to the change room.

"Yes, I do remember saying that if we win the World Cup, and I was always confident that you were going to do that, that you will play the guitar and I will sing the song. The song of course is up to you which one. I had a song prepared in case I was able to get you to the change room but of course I didn't have the accreditation to be there. I was at the ground but I didn't have the accreditation to be there. But never mind. You tell me the date. This weekend maybe, Saturday or Sunday. Saturday the Indian team is playing in Australia so maybe you want to do it on Saturday evening or Sunday after the game. Entirely up to you. Do let me know. Looking forward to doing that," he added.

Gavaskar, however, did not forget to congratulate Jemimah and the entire team on their historic achievement, calling it a moment to cherish and praising the joy they brought to Indian cricket fans.

Hi Jemimah. Firstly, many many congratulations to you and your team for having won the ICC Women's World Cup. That has been a tremendous moment. A moment to cherish, a moment to savour, a moment for the ages. And for all the happiness and joy that you've given the Indian cricketing community and the Indian cricket fans. We can't thank you enough," he said on his Instagram handle.