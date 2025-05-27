Digvesh Rathi refuses to tick Virat Kohli's name in notebook celebration in sheepish reaction before LSG vs RCB match

Digvesh Singh Rathi, famous for his "tick the notebook" celebration after dismissing a batter, which has also attracted fines and even a suspension for one match in this IPL, is unlikely to bring the notebook out if he gets a wicket of Virat Kohli. Ahead of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru last league match of IPL 2025, LSG's Digvesh Rathi was asked, "Agla number kiska? (Whose number is next?)." As soon as the crowd gathered to watch Digvesh from close, they started taking Virat Kohli's name. The leg-spinner smiled sheepishly and shook his head ever-so-slightly to indicate that he would not prefer to tick Kohli's name in the notebook. Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Rathi celebrates a wicket in IPL 2025(ANI)

Digvesh, the breakaway star in an otherwise topsy-turvy season for LSG, has picked up 14 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 8.19. Apart from his Narine-like run-up and high-arm release that gave batters a difficult time, Digvesh caught everyone's attention with his ‘tick the notebook’ celebration after dismissing a batter.

The man from Delhi was fined twice and warned by BCCI for breaching IPL Code of Conduct with the notebook celebration but he refused to do away with it. In his last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he not only ticked Abhishek Sharma's name in the notebook after dismissing the dynamic opener but also got involved in a heated fight with him.

It was deemed as his third Level 1 offence by the match referee which accumulated five demerit points. As per the IPL Code of Conduct, five demerits added to a player's quota result in a one-match suspension.

Digvesh will go up against Kohli for the first time in his career as this is LSG and RCB's first match this season. They were not placed in the same group and hence will play each other once this year. As LSG have not managed to qualify for the playoffs, this will be Digvesh's only opportunity to dismiss Kohli, who has now retired from Test cricket.

Most of the time, his celebrations come after being blasted by the opposition batters. In this instance, it came after India opener Abhishek had smashed 59 off 20 balls, including half a dozen sixes.

LSG were completely outclassed by SRH and the defeat ended their chances of IPL qualification.

In a social media video posted by LSG earlier in the season, teammate Nicholas Pooran was seen jokingly asking Digvesh about his obsession with the notebook celebration.

His response?

"Because I am from Delhi."