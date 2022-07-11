Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Watch: Dinesh Chandimal's giant six against Mitchell Starc lands on street, hits a passerby during SL vs AUS 2nd Test
cricket

Watch: Dinesh Chandimal's giant six against Mitchell Starc lands on street, hits a passerby during SL vs AUS 2nd Test

Dinesh Chandimal played a key role in Sri Lanka's emphatic win as he notched a double century, making him the first from the country to achieve the feat against Australia.
Dinesh Chandimal's giant six against Mitchell Starc in 2nd Test lands on street(Twitter)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 08:21 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Sri Lanka produced a spectacular comeback and went on to script a resounding win over Australia in the second Test, as the two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw. The Lankan unit put up a spirited fight and came back from the disappointment of the first Test to run through the visitors on Day 4, securing the match by an innings and 39 runs at Galle International Stadium.

Dinesh Chandimal played a key role in Sri Lanka's emphatic win as he notched a double century, making him the first from the country to achieve the feat against Australia. He remained unbeaten on 206*, as Sri Lanka piled 554/10 in their first innings, and took a gigantic lead of 190 runs.

During the course of his innings, the 32-year-old batter surpassed Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara, who held the previous record of highest individual score against Australia in Test. The wicketkeeper-batter had scored 192 at Perth in 2007.

WATCH: David Warner sends hilarious message to broadcaster via stump mic during SL vs AUS 2nd Test

Batting on 185, with Sri Lanka already nine wickets down, Chandimal didn't waste much time to reach his second ton. He hit Australia pacer Mitchell Starc for a four and followed it up with a couple of sixes on successive balls to reach the milestone. Such was the power behind one of the sixes that it landed on the street outside the stadium and hit a passerby. Here is the video:

RELATED STORIES

Debutant Prabath Jayasuriya then blew away the Aussie batting with another 6-wicket haul, taking his wicket tally to 12 in the match as the tourists were folded for 151.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
dinesh chandimal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP