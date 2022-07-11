Watch: Dinesh Chandimal's giant six against Mitchell Starc lands on street, hits a passerby during SL vs AUS 2nd Test

Sri Lanka produced a spectacular comeback and went on to script a resounding win over Australia in the second Test, as the two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw. The Lankan unit put up a spirited fight and came back from the disappointment of the first Test to run through the visitors on Day 4, securing the match by an innings and 39 runs at Galle International Stadium.

Dinesh Chandimal played a key role in Sri Lanka's emphatic win as he notched a double century, making him the first from the country to achieve the feat against Australia. He remained unbeaten on 206*, as Sri Lanka piled 554/10 in their first innings, and took a gigantic lead of 190 runs.

During the course of his innings, the 32-year-old batter surpassed Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara, who held the previous record of highest individual score against Australia in Test. The wicketkeeper-batter had scored 192 at Perth in 2007.

Batting on 185, with Sri Lanka already nine wickets down, Chandimal didn't waste much time to reach his second ton. He hit Australia pacer Mitchell Starc for a four and followed it up with a couple of sixes on successive balls to reach the milestone. Such was the power behind one of the sixes that it landed on the street outside the stadium and hit a passerby. Here is the video:

Debutant Prabath Jayasuriya then blew away the Aussie batting with another 6-wicket haul, taking his wicket tally to 12 in the match as the tourists were folded for 151.

