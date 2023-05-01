'Karthik couldn't prove himself even once in 8 games': Irfan Pathan calls for DK's removal in explosive remark

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have blown hot and cold so far in IPL 2023. They won four and lost as many in eight games this season to stand sixth in the points table. Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan pointed out that it was all down to RCB's middle order that cost them those four defeats. While Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell have been in top-class form this season, the middle order has struggled in almost all the matches. Pathan then launched a scathing attack on Dinesh Karthik, point out his performance in all the eight games before calling for his removal.

Dinesh Karthik; Irfan Pathan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In IPL 2023, RCB's middle order (No.4 to 7) has managed only 404 runs in eight matches, the lowest of all the 10 franchises. They have together averaged only 20.20, the second-worst after Delhi Capitals (16.6) with a boundary almost every six balls, the lowest yet again.

An improved Kartik was a revelation last year where he left veterans, cricket experts and even India selectors flabbergasted at his finishing prowess. His ability saw him return to the Indian team after having fallen well out of reckoning for a place in any format. He was later even included in the T20 World Cup squad as well. However, in 2023, Karthik has immensely struggled. Of those 404 runs, 83 runs have been scored by Karthik in seven innings. His average of 13.83 is the second worst among all middle-order batters this season who have faced at least 50 balls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to Star Sports, Irfan launched a no-holds-barred attack on Karthik, asking RCB to take a call on his place in the XI as the team gears up for the match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium.

"RCB will have to find a solution that if KGF (Kohli, Glenn, Faf) do not work then who will steer the team through troubled waters. Whether Dinesh Karthik or Mahipal Lomror," Pathan said. "RCB's middle order looks very weak. Karthik could not prove even once in the last 8 matches that the team can rely on him for big scores or during chases. RCB management will have to fix this loophole in their batting."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON