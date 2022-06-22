Dinesh Karthik makes massive jump in T20I rankings after exploits against South Africa

Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has leaped a whopping 108 spots in the ICC T20 rankings for batters. Karthik, who has found a new lease of life as a finisher, is now ranked 87th, having played his first international series in three years when India hosted South Africa.

Meanwhile, India opener Ishan Kishan remains the only batter in the top 10 of the rankings. Kishan finished the series with two half centuries against South Africa and was the leading run scorer with 206 runs at an average of 41. That form catapulted the left-hander up one spot to sixth on the latest T20 rankings for batters.

Karthik has been in excellent form since the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), in which he was one of the standout players due to his blazing knocks for Royal Challengers Bangalore down the order. He won player of the match in the 4th T20I after smashing 55 off 27 balls, which was crucial in India winning the game and levelling the series.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam still holds the top spot on the T20 batting rankings.

Among the bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal was the biggest mover on the T20 rankings with the India spinner jumping three places to 23rd following his six wickets during the South Africa series.

Josh Hazlewood maintains his position as the top ranked T20 bowler, with Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (joint third) and Sri Lanka tweaker Wanindu Hasaranga (sixth) both moving up a place inside the top 10.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja maintains his top position in the Test all-rounders' list with 385 rating points. He is currently in the UK for India's upcoming Test against England, a spill over of last year's five-match series, which could not be completed owing to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Former India captain Virat Kohli (742) maintained his 10th position in the Test batting chart, while seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (850) and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (830) occupied the second and third positions in bowling respectively.

Australian quick Pat Cummins leads the Test bowlers' list with 901 rating points.

