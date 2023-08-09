'You'll see me in World Cup': Team India star gives stunning response to fan's million-dollar question

With Rishabh Pant set to miss the entire 2023 season after sustaining multiple injuries in a tragic car crash, superstars Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and KL Rahul are expected to fight for the vacant wicketkeeper spot in the Indian XI for the upcoming edition of the ICC World Cup. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, two-time champions India will be eager to end its ICC trophy drought in the showpiece event. For the first time since 2011, India are hosting the 50-over World Cup on home soil.

In an ideal world, former vice-captain Rahul would have been India's automatic wicketkeeper choice for the ODI World Cup. However, the star batter is recovering from a thigh injury that he sustained in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Testing their bench strength ahead of the ODI World Cup against the West Indies, India had picked Samson and Kishan as their two wicketkeepers for the white-ball leg.

Amid the ongoing T20I series between India and the West Indies, a Twitter user shared a post about the battle to become India's first-choice wicketkeeper for the ODI World Cup. "Who should be the wicket-keeper?," the fan's tweet read. Taking cognisance of the tweet, a fan roped in veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who was a part of the star-studded commentary pannel for the Ashes. Karthik, who is quite active on X, has also issued a noteworthy response. “You'll see me in the World Cup, for sure, is what I can say," tweeted Karthik, who has apparently confirmed his punditry role for the World Cup.

'You'll see me in World Cup'

Karthik had featured for India in the 2019 and 2022 editions of the World Cup. The senior batter recorded his last appearance for the Men In Blue at the T20 World Cup in 2022. Continuing his part-time cricket pundit stint, Karthik appeared as a commentator in the previous two editions of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. The 38-year-old is also roped in as a commentator by Sky Sports for the ongoing edition of The Hundred.

