Dinesh Karthik's million-dollar reaction after Dravid 'photobombs' his selfie with Hardik Pandya

India's star players will return when they face the West Indies for a five-match T20I series starting on July 29. This includes the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya, both of whom have made a comeback into the Indian team on the back of some extraordinary performances in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Those set to play in the T20I series are in Port of Spain and Karthik shared a photo of him in the stands interacting with Sanju Samson, who is part of the ODI squad, and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. He also shared another pic which was a selfie with Pandya.

Popping up in the background of the photo was none another than head coach and India batting great Rahul Dravid. “In the stands with some legends. P.S. Not often you're photobombed by the one and only Rahul Dravid,” said Karthik in his tweet.

Karthik had not played for the Indian team for over three years when he earned a recall after the 2022 IPL. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter emerged as one of the most destructive finishers in the IPL playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Karthik had scored 330 runs in 16 innings at a strike rate of a whopping 183.33.

Pandya, meanwhile, has already cemented his place in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup and even possibly for next year's 50-over World Cup. He had played a starring role with both ball and bat in India's recent victories over England in an ODI and T20I series at the 2019 World Cup champions' own backyard.

