India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Highlights: IND beat WI by 119 runs to complete clean sweep

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Highlights: After two nail-biting encounters, it was one-way traffic for India in the third ODI against West Indies in Port of Spain on Wednesday. The visitors, who opted to bat first, piled 225/3 in 36 overs with rain affecting the Indian innings in two patches. Soon after the delay the DLS method came into play and West Indies were required to chase 257 in 35 overs. However, the hosts could only manage 137 in response as India won the contest by 119 runs (DLS method). Yuzvendra Chahal was the standout bowler from the Indian camp as he picked four wickets. Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur shared two wickets each. Earlier in the day rain left Shubman Gill stranded on 98 in the same number of balls. Shikhar Dhawan scored 58(74), while Shreyas Iyer fired 44 in 34 balls. Catch the Highlights of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI:

