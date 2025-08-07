Search Search
Thursday, Aug 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Dinesh Karthik slams Jasprit Bumrah's critics, says ‘when he doesn’t play, India does not win. It's not his mistake'

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Aug 07, 2025 04:24 pm IST

Since missing the fifth and final Test vs England, Jasprit Bumrah has been on the receiving end of criticism.

Despite India managing to win the fifth and final Test against England, Jasprit Bumrah has fallen victim to criticism after the pacer missed the fixture at the Oval. It was reported that Bumrah wasn’t included in the playing XI due to workload management. Meanwhile, some critics have also pointed out that India won the matches that Bumrah didn’t play in the tour.

Dinesh Karthik rushed to Jasprit Bumrah's defence.
Dinesh Karthik rushed to Jasprit Bumrah's defence.

Bumrah only played three Tests in the England series, and reports also suggest that he sustained a knee injury, which ruled him out of the final Test. But there has been no official confirmation of the injury.

Also Read: Siraj, Prasidh Krishna accused of ball tampering; ICC advised to send ball used by India for ‘lab examination’

Dinesh Karthik defends Jasprit Bumrah

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik rushed to Bumrah’s defence and spoke about the veteran pacer’s importance to the Indian cricket team.

“You have to look at it from Jasprit Bumrah’s point of view. I think that these kinds of wins, the way the series has panned out, the way the young team has fought will actually help him in his career. I believe Jasprit Bumrah will be very proud of this young bowling attack and knowing him, he is not someone who shies away from pressure, big matches. Boss, he is in the ground, as a captain, any big moment, you go to Jasprit Bumrah, you want a wicket, go to Jasprit Bumrah, you want a 5-an over in a T20 match, you go to Jasprit Bumrah. If you are bowling with a bad, old ball which is 25 overs old in a ODI and want a wicket, go to Jasprit Bumrah. That is the name he has earned and he rightly deserves to be called that,” he said.

“Now this stat of when he doesn’t play, India does not win. It’s not his mistake. He is so impactful that otherd pale in comparison at times which is understandable. He is a world champion. When he finishes cricket, he will be spoken in the same parlance as a Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, Dale Steyn. And I hope he will have a longer career knowing that I can pick and choose matches when I feel I am ready because there is no more pressure that I am the only one and at every match, I9 have to play. And at times, it’s unfair. It’s a body, he knows what he has gone through. 2 back injuries, one nasty ACL he had in 2014. It’s not easy and sometimes I feel we have to cut him some slack as well,” he added.

Ahead of the series, Bumrah had also spoken about workload management, which he was implementing to avoid injuries. After some sensational displays at the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah suffered a back injury and only returned midway through IPL 2025.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score .Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score .Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated.
News / Cricket News / Dinesh Karthik slams Jasprit Bumrah's critics, says ‘when he doesn’t play, India does not win. It's not his mistake'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On