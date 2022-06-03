‘Disappointing when your integrity is qustioned': Wriddhiman Saha breaks silence on future plans

Wriddhiman Saha broke his silence on his future as an Indian domestic cricketer. Confirming that he won't play for Bengal in the current edition even after being selected in the squad for the knockout stage, the wicketkeeper-batter said he is in talks with multiple associations but hasn't finalised his destination yet. The Cricket Association of Bengal tried its level best through president Avishek Dalmiya and head coach Arun Lal but were unable to change Saha's mind. The veteran stumper was miffed with the comments made by a CAB official questioning the right-hander's commitment to Bengal cricket last year.

Saha, who made his first-class debut for Bengal back in 2007, said he was "very sad" to take this decision after playing for the state for close to 15 years. But the 37-year-old who is still rated as one of India's best wicketkeepers said it was "disappointing" to hear "such comments" questioning his "integrity."

“For me, too, it is a very sad feeling that I have to go through something like this after playing for Bengal for so long. It is disappointing that people make such comments and question your integrity. As a player, I had never faced such a thing in the past, but now that it has happened, even I need to (move on),” Saha told Sportstar.

Saha has represented Bengal in 122 first-class matches and 102 List A games. He said he has already conveyed his decision of not playing for Bengal anymore to the CAB president but will meet him to complete the formation and also take the NoC.

“Since I had made up my mind that I won’t play for Bengal, I had informed (the Cricket Association of Bengal president Avishek Dalmiya) over phone. But I will meet him in person and finalise the formalities,” Saha added.

That he will turn up for a new team from next season is certain but Saha did not confirm his destitation. “I have spoken to a lot of people, but no decision has been taken yet. There is still time left for next season…” he said.

The right-hander played a crucial role at the top of the order for Gujarat Titans, who won IPL 2022. “I just went to the IPL to contribute to Gujarat Titans and help them win. I am glad that we won the title, but I am not thinking too much about what will happen next or what should have happened. My job was to perform and I just did that,” Saha added.

