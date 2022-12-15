'Dismissing Virat Kohli not my career highlight': Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam's bold remark

Getting the wicket of Virat Kohli is in the checklist of all bowlers, but apparently, it's not that huge a deal for Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam. The left-arm spinner, who trapped Kohli out LBW for 1 said that while the former India captain is always a big wicket, it is not that will define his career. Taijul was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh on Day 1 of the opening Test against India in Chattogram, as he picked up three wickets, but more than Kohli, it was the scalp of Pujara that he holds dearer to his heart.

"I have picked up the wicket of Virat earlier in my career so doesn't need to be the highlight of my career. I think the line and length was good and perhaps he missed on quite a few occasions but I felt that the ball (which removed Pujara) turned quite sharply. He felt it will be straight but as it turned it hit the stump," Taijul said at the press conference after Stumps on Day 1.

And rightly so. India were in a bit of bother at 112/4 before a century partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Pujara revived the innings. India ended the day at 293/6 having recovered well, a score that later stretched to 348/7 by lunch on Day 2. Bangladesh were left to rue a few unlucky chances they couldn't capitalise on such as Nurul Hasan dropping both Pujara and Iyer on 12 and 30 respectively.

Iyer also received a lifeline when the ball hit the stumps but the bails were not dislodged. With India nearing 350 and potentially eyeing 400, these chances could come back to haunt the hosts. India have gone with three spinner – R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, who as the match progresses, could trouble Bangladesh.

"I totally agree and you can say that (we could have bowled them out if we had taken those chances). If they had lost five to six wickets with 10 to 15 overs in our hand then it was possible to bowl them out," said Taijul at the end of the day's play. "Considering everything I don't think we are in a very bad position and in fact in a good position as this is only the first day of the Test match. If we had not made the mistakes we would have been in a better position," added Taijul.

"In a lot of series, the wicket became good after each passing day. But here we are still not being able to predict as there is big turn and perhaps will take some time. If we can build partnership with a focus we can do well in the series."

