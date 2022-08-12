'Disrespectful. Total disgrace to Indian army': Panesar tears into Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, calls for boycott

Over the past few weeks, the movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ – remake of a popular 1994 US-based movie ‘Forrest Gump’ – has been hit by boycott calls in India. The hashtag ‘#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha’ trended on Twitter, meant to urge the people to not watch the movie following its actor Aamir Khan's comments on “India's growing intolerance” a few years ago. Similar calls were raised when the trailer of the movie was released in May earlier this year as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar, who has his roots in the Indian state of Punjab, also joined the bandwagon on Thursday as he posted a tweet supporting calls for the movie's boycott.

“Forrest Gump fits in the US Army because the US was recruiting low IQ men to meet requirements for the Vietnam War. This movie is total disgrace to India Armed Forces Indian Army and Sikhs !!Disrespectful. Disgraceful. #BoycottLalSinghChadda,” Panesar wrote, as he attached a picture of the movie's poster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another tweet, Panesar listed the number of honours given to Sikhs who served in the Indian army.

The former England cricketer also labelled the movie “disrespectful” and “disgraceful.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Aamir Khan had requested people to watch the movie while interacting with reports in Mumbai ahead of the release.

"That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue," Aamir was quoted as a saying by ANI.

"I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way.I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films," he further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON