Ditching spin for pace: Marnus Labuschagne surprises Chanderpaul with unique bowling antics - Watch

Marnus Labuschagne has been the dominant figure in Australia's first Test against West Indies, scoring a double century in the first innings and a century in the second. However, he also grabbed some eyeballs with the ball during the West Indies second innings. Labuschagne is known to be a handy part-time spinner but he decided to go for pace in this Test.

He even surprised West Indies opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul with a bouncer in the second over that he bowled. "That's the most uncomfortable he has looked all his innings," quipped former England captain Isa Guha in the commentary box as Chanderpaul almost lost his balance trying to duck under the ball.

Labuschagne's second innings century helped Australia post the West Indies a mammoth target of 498 to chase. While them chasing down the score seems unlikely, they still have a chance at drawing the Test, ending Day 4 on 192/3. Chanderpaul, who is making international debut in this series, scored 45 to follow up on his 51 in the first innings and put up a 116-run opening stand with captain Kraigg Brathwaite. He fell to Mitchell Starc after facing 126 balls bit Brathwaite carried on to complete his century and remain not out on 101 off 166 balls at stumps.

Australia had scored 598/4 in the first innings thanks to double centuries from Labuschagne and Steve Smith. West Indies were all out for 283 in response after which Labushcagne's unbeaten 104 off 110 balls took Australia to a score of 182/2. On Day 4, Starc broke the West Indies opening partnership with the wicket of Chanderpaul after which Shamarh Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood both fell to Nathan Lyon. Kyle Mayers was left standing at the end of the day with Brathwaite at the other end having faced three balls and scored no runs.

