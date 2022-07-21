Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Divyenndu aka 'Munna Bhaiya' reacts to Rishabh Pant's 'Mirzapur' tweet, India wicketkeeper's reply is a winner

As Rishabh Pant's post broke the internet, actor Divyenndu, who played the character 'Munna Tripathi' aka 'Munna Bhaiya' himself was one of the many to reply.
Divyenndu replied on Rishabh Pant's Mirzapur Twitter post. (Screengrab/Twitter)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 05:17 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Shortly after Rishabh Pant guided India to a historic ODI series win in England with a match-winning century in the deciding game at Manchester, the wicketkeeper batter created a storm on Twitter when he posted a dope picture of himself. Dressed in a white t-short and trouser, with matching sneakers and a chain around his neck, Pant's caption read a line from the famous OTT show 'Mirzapur'. "Aur hum ek naya niyam add kar rahe hain, Mirzapur ki gaddi pe baithne wala kabhi bhi niyam badal sakta hai", the caption read, which translates to "I am adding a new rule. The one sitting on the throne of Mirzapur can change the rules anytime."

This line was made famous by actor Divyenndu, who portrayed the famous character of 'Munna Tripathi', also known as 'Munna Bhaiya' on the show. As Pant's post broke the internet, Divyenndu himself was one of the many to reply. "Aap yogya hain," he replied, meaning 'You are worthy'. Pant replied to Divyenndu not too long after saying, "Nahi Munna Bhaiya, ye gaddi aap ki hai." (No, this throne belongs to you) referring to the plot of the show.

Pant was the star of India's tour of England, scoring a century each in Tests and ODIs. With India chasing 260 to win at Old Trafford on Sunday, Pant scored an unbeaten 125 off 113 balls and with incredible support from Hardik Pandya (71 off 55 balls), took India over the match. Post the game, Pant, who was adjudged Player of the Match, looked back at his innings, saying he enjoyed every bit of it.

"It was the decider of the series. I like to be in pressure situations. We keep on talking about situations where you can make a difference and thankfully, today I was able to do it. Just I tried to assess the situation and make the most of it. Initially, I took my time. I knew what was happening on the wicket. When I and Hardik or Surya and I were batting, the only thing we were talking about is to keep the good intent and forge a good partnership. Playing overseas, when you play a series against a top team like England is very satisfying," Pant said on the BBC Test Match Special.

