'DK hasn't been picked but...': Chetan Sharma makes massive statement on Dinesh Karthik's future after T20 World Cup

At the age of 37 Dinesh Karthik scripted an inspiring comeback tale. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter was far from reckoning in any of the three formats and had in fact made his commentary debut as well, last year when the Indian side had toured England for the Test series. But in a space of just seven months, Karthik scripted a comeback of epic fashion. He impressed the selectors with his finishing skills in the IPL before earning a call up for the Indian squad and there was no looking back as Karthik made the squads for both the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. But what lies ahead of Karthik after T20 World Cup?

The selectors of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the squad for the impending T20I series against New Zealand which begins from October 19 onwards, almost a week after the T20 World Cup campaign. Karthik was not picked for the series as the selectors went with Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson as their wicketkeeping options. So does that mean the end of Karthik's India career?

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma, shortly after revealing the squads, said that Karthik was not picked to manage his workload issue although he did hint that the selectors are now looking forward towards a different set up for the next edition of the World Cup.

“We're focusing on the workload management. Dinesh Karthik hasn't been picked but he's available for selection. We want to try a different set up after T20 World Cup. The doors are open for him,” he said.

The next T20 World Cup will be held in 2024 in the West Indies and the United States and Karthik by then will be 39 years old.

Karthik is presently part of the T20 World Cup campaign and has played all three matches for India ahead of Pant.

