'Doesn't cheapen the World Cup but certainly cheapens this series': Hussey baffled over ‘devalued’ IND vs AUS T20Is

Team India is taking on Australia in a five-match T20I series at home, with the hosts leading 2-1 in three games so far. The series began last Thursday, merely three days after the 2023 World Cup final, where India had faced a crushing defeat to Australia. Interestingly, many Aussie players who were part of the World Cup squad stayed back for the T20I series; for India, Suryakumar Yadav named the captain, while Ishan Kishan and Prasidh Krishna also continued to remain in action post the World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav and Australian skipper Matthew Wade during the toss ahead of the third T20 international cricket match of the T20I series between India and Australia, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium (ICC Twitter)

The timing of the series didn't sit well with select former cricketers and Michael Vaughan, the former England captain, had criticised the same. Now, former Australia star Michael Hussey has also strongly spoken against the timing of the bilateral series, stating that it is “cheapening” the value of what could've been a high-intensity competition.

“It doesn’t cheapen the World Cup but it certainly cheapens this series,” Hussey told SEN.

“There would be a number of guys who were at the World Cup (for both nations) would probably be in their T20 teams. They got home to either prepare for a Test series or simply to have a break. It’s just amazing how much (cricket boards) pack on a calendar to play so much cricket.

"It is physically and mentally impossible to play all of the tournaments that are going on. This is certainly not the best Australian T20 team going up against the best India T20 team. I certainly feel like this T20 series has been devalued.”

Hussey also spoke about the quality of cricket being played at the 2023 World Cup, insisting that it was a brilliant advertisement for ODI cricket.

“I might be in the minority here but I think (ODI cricket) is a great game,” Hussey continued.

“It caters for so many different types of players (and) over the course of the 100 overs, the better team has more of a chance to come out on top. The last World Cup was a great advertisement for the game. There was some unbelievable cricket played. There were some stories to come out (of the World Cup) that will live for 100 years.”

The fourth T20I of the series between India and Australia takes place on Friday in Raipur. Following the series, India will embark on a tour of South Africa while Australia return to action on December 14 with a home Test series against Pakistan.

