Dominica says 'no' to hosting T20 World Cup

Nov 30, 2023 10:33 PM IST

Dominica says 'no' to hosting T20 World Cup

Windsor Park was shortlisted to host one group match and two Super Eight games as Dominica was one of seven countries in the Caribbean shortlisted to host the T20 World Cup.

The T20 showpiece is being co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA from June 4-30 next year.

"Several tangible actions were taken both at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium and at the Benjamin's Park including the commencement of upgrading and enhancement of the practice and match venues, various assessments and the creation of additional pitches where necessary," a statement from the Dominica government's read.

"However, the implementation timelines submitted by the various contractors revealed that it would not be possible to complete these works within the stipulated timeframe before the commencement of the tournament. As a result, a decision was taken not to host any of the matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 as it would not be prudent for the Government of Dominica to commit to hosting these games.

"In light of Dominica's sterling reputation in hosting international cricket, this decision is considered to be in the best interest of all. The Government of Dominica thanks Cricket West Indies (CWI) for its partnership over the years and looks forward to continued collaboration in the future. The Government of Dominica extends best wishes to the organisers for a successful tournament in June 2024."

The ICC is yet to respond to the development.

