'Don Bradman ki barabri…': Sarfaraz Khan on comparisons with Australia legend, explains Instagram story after India snub

Mumbai cricketer Sarfaraz Khan slammed a century, scoring 125 off 155 balls against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy match on Tuesday. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, he is currently the ninth highest run-scorer, having amassed 556 runs in six matches at an average of 111.20 with three hundreds and one half-century to his name. Earlier, in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22(previous season), he was the leading run-getter with 982 runs in six matches at an incredible average of 122.75 including four tons and two half-centuries.

But despite his incredible numbers, the 25-year-old wasn't picked in the national team for the upcoming Test series against Australia in India. Last week, BCCI had announced the squad for the first two Tests against the visitors and included star batter Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Sarfaraz.

After the snub, Sarfaraz had posted a cryptic message on Instagram highlighting his numbers in first class cricket where he averages 80.47, next only to the legendary Don Bradman among batters to have played at least 50 innings .In an interaction with Sports Tak on Tuesday, Sarfaraz was asked about his terrific stats and being near to Bradman's record.

"I am very happy. Sir (Don Bradman) ki barabri to kabhi koi kar hi nahi sakta but mai bahur khus hu ki main unke aas pass tha record me. Mujhe pata chala, record ka kya hai... kabhi banta hai, kabhi toot-ta hai, kabhi average accha rahta hai, kabhi ek na ek din wo bhi niche aa jata hai. Mai bus yahi try kar raha hu ki jabtak accha performance ho raha hai, accha performance karta rahu. (No one can become another Don Bradman but i am very happy that i am near his record. I got to know about it. Records get created and are broken as well, sometimes the average is high, but someday it falls as well. What I have been trying to do is to continue my good performance as long as i can)" said Sarfaraz.

"I don't have any goals in life...my aim is to score runs in every match and execute what i practice on the ground," he added.

