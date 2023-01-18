Shubman Gill eyes Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli's spectacular ODI record in New Zealand series

Repaying selectors' faith and cementing his place in the One Day International (ODI) lineup, Indian opener Shubman Gill powered the Rohit Sharma-led side to a memorable 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka. Gill was preferred over Ishan Kishan, who had arrived in the Sri Lanka series following a record double century against Bangladesh. From stitching crucial opening partnerships with captain Rohit to slamming a sublime ton, Gill hardly put a foot wrong in the recently-concluded series against Sri Lanka.

The stylish right-hander missed an opportunity to get to three-figures when he was dismissed for 70 in the first ODI in Guwahati but he more than made up for it in the third match in Thiruvananthapuram by smashing a 116 off just 97 balls.

Now that the Indian team management has all but confirmed that he is the frontrunner to grab the opener's spot - despite Ishan Kishan's presence in the XI for the series opener against New Zealand, captain Rohit said Gill will open with him - Gill will be looking to continue his impressive run in the three-match series against the Kiwis. Interestingly, the premier batter can rewrite history in the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand at Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The in-form opener is on the cusp of breaking Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan's record in the 50-over format. Veteran opener Dhawan and ex-India skipper Kohli are the joint-fastest batters to reach the 1000-run mark in ODIs for the two-time world champions. Kohli and Dhawan achieved the special feat in 24 innings. Opener Gill has accumulated 894 runs from 18 innings in ODI cricket. Thus, Gill can unlock the special feat in the New Zealand series.

The 23-year-old has played 18 ODIs, 3 T20Is, and 13 Test matches for Team India. Gill has slammed 2 centuries and 5 half-centuries in the 50-over format for the Asian giants. The swashbuckling batter made his ODI debut against New Zealand at Seddon Park in 2019. Hosts India will lock horns with New Zealand in the 1st ODI of the three-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. If Rohit and Co. end up defeating the Kiwis 3-0, the hosts can become the No.1 side in ODI cricket.

