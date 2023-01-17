India's predicted XI for 1st ODI vs New Zealand: Star batter set to return for series opener after Iyer's injury bow out

Rohit Sharma-led Team India suffered a fresh injury blow in the lead-up to the upcoming white-ball assignment against New Zealand as Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the entire One Day International (ODI) series on Tuesday. Premier batter Iyer will miss the three-match series between New Zealand and hosts India due to a back injury.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the revised squad of the Rohit Sharma-led side after Iyer sustained an injury on the eve of the 1st ODI against the Black Caps. Iyer registered scores of 28, 28 and 38 while batting at the No. 4 position in India's previous ODI series against Sri Lanka. The injured middle-order batter has been replaced by Madhya Pradesh and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Rajat Patidar.

In the absence of Iyer, in-form Suryakumar Yadav is expected to spearhead the formidable middle-order of the Men In Blue against the Black Caps. Speaking ahead of the 1st ODI in the press conference, captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will be a part of the Indian middle-order batter in the New Zealand series. While Suryakumar featured only in the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka, wicketkeeper-batter Kishan was overlooked by the Indian think throughout the previous series.

Superstar Hardik Pandya will return to the Indian side after missing the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka. All-rounder Axar Patel can make way for Washington Sundar in the New Zealand ODIs. As far as the bowling department is concerned, India can either name three pacers (Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, and Umran Malik) along with a spinner for the 1st ODI, or the hosts can pick two spinners (Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal) and two fast bowlers in their playing XI for the series opener.

India's predicted XI vs New Zealand 1st ODI:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK)

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal

Pacers: Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

