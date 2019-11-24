‘Don’t care what India think’: PCB refutes doubts over Naseem Shah’s age

cricket

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 18:17 IST

The 16-year-old fast bowler Naseem Shah stole the headlines when he made his debut in the first Test against Australia at Gabba in Brisbane this past week. Naseem managed to get only one wicket in the match, but a video of him shedding tears after receiving Test cap went viral on the social media. But, according to reports, some doubts were raised from certain quarters over Naseem’s age.

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter to share a tweet from 2018 from a Pakistani journalist talking about a 17-year-old fast bowler Nasim Shah. In his tweet, Kafi wrote that the bowler seems to be ageing backwards.

Looks a terrific prospect. But is 16 now, aging backwards i think https://t.co/frlg06ZIFk — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 22, 2019

An article from 2016, in which West Indies legend Andy Robers spoke about a rising 16-year-old fast bowler from Pakistan, incidentally, called Naseem Shah, was also shared on the social media by certain fans.

Also read: 16-year-old Naseem Shah breaks down after receiving Test cap - Watch

As per a report in Australia’s News Network Nine, PCB CEO Wasim Khan, spoke to the Australian media outlet The Tonk, in which he refuted the doubts over Naseem’s age.

“You only need to look at his face. He’s hardly got any growth on his face. In terms of that, people question it no doubt, just because of his age and the fact that he’s a mature lad and the fact he’s playing international cricket at this age. But the bottom line is he’s 16 years old and he’s playing. We don’t really care what India think,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

Also read: 16-year-old Naseem Shah denied of maiden Test wicket

Despite Babar Azam’s fighting ton in the second innings, Australia picked up an easy win over Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs to take 1-0 lead in the series.