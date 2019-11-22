From elation to disappointment - 16-year-old Naseem Shah denied of maiden Test wicket

cricket

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:50 IST

It is proving to be quite an experience for young Naseem Shah - from being the youngest debutant to play Test cricket in Australia, the 16-year-old came very close to picking up his first wicket when he got David Warner nicking behind to Mohammad Rizwan shortly after lunch on Day 2.

However, the young man was deprived of this wicket as the on-field umpire checked with the third umpire and subsequent replays showed that the fast-bowler had overstepped. From elation to disappointment - it all turned pretty sour for Naseem in a matter of minutes.

Further replays showed Naseem had bowled a total of three no balls in the over he dismissed Warner but none were called by the standing umpire.

“He wasn’t called on a couple this morning,” former Test star Michael Slater said in commentary for Channel 7.

“We were saying at the time that he needs to know he’s overstepping. Therefore he was unable to know he was doing it and try to make an adjustment.

“He was well over and he has been on a number of occasions today. It’s cost him. Gee, that hurts. It’s a big let-off for Warner.”

“Oh dear!!! I think it is now time to put something in place to deal with no ball issue,” Channel 7 commentator and Australian women’s cricket great Lisa Sthalekar wrote on Twitter.

“Too many aren’t being called therefore players can’t make the necessary changes until it is too late.”