Australia vs Pakistan: 16-year-old Naseem Shah breaks down after receiving Test cap - Watch

Nov 21, 2019

Pakistan’s young fast-bowler Naseem Shah broke down after being handed his Test cap on opening day of first Test against Australia at Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. Although it wasn’t a great day in the field for Pakistan as they were dismissed for just 240 in first essay, it was a momentous day of talented youngster Naseem who took his maiden bow for the national team at tender age of 16.

Naseem’s mother passed away on Tuesday morning, ahead of the first Test, but the pacer decided to stay on with the team in Australia. The pacer was subsequently handed his Test cap by legendary paceman Waqar Younis at Gabba and he broke down in tears.

Earlier, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar lauded the young man for taking such a gutsy call and compared him to Indian captain Virat Kohli, who too returned to play for Delhi one day after his father passed away.

“As a bowler I can say that Pakistan has found a solid [Tagda] fast bowler,” Akhtar said in his YouTube channel. “What I really like about Naseem Shah is that he understands how to bowl.

“To know how to bowl at this young age is amazing and its inbuilt in some – this is same as Mohammad Amir as when he come on to the scene in 2009,” he further added.

“I want to see a fast bowler who has a strong character and I know that every fast-bowler gets hit about in Australia but when you fight it out, you are also appreciated there,” Akhtar said.

Naseem will now have to come up with the good with the ball after Australia bowlers dismissed Pakistan for just 240 on Day 1.

After the visitors resisted stubbornly in the first session, reaching 57 for no wicket at lunch, pace trio Mitchell Starc (4-52), Josh Hazlewood (2-46) and Pat Cummins (3-60) tore through the Pakistan batting order to put the home side in charge at the close of play. Australia seized the initiative after lunch when they reduced Pakistan from 75 for none to 78 for four, then 94 for five.