Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Follow live score and updates of AUS vs PAK 1st Test

Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Follow live cricket score and updates of Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1.

Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Score
Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Score
         

  

Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: After a successful Test series in England, Australia will get ready to play a home Test series against Pakistan from Thursday. The side recently won all the T20I series against the opposition by 3-0, and with a new man in charge in the form of Azhar Ali, the visitors will hope to bounce back in the purest format. The first match takes place in Gabba, where the pitch is expected to help Aussie seamers.

Teams: Australia squad: Tim Paine (c), Cameron Bancroft, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Pakistan squad: Azhar Ali (c), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Snr, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah

