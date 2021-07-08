'Don't be surprised if he repeats the World Cup performance': Sunil Gavaskar backs India opener to come good against ENG

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar expects opener Rohit Sharma to repeat his 2019 ODI World Cup performance in the upcoming five-match series against England starting on August 4.

Rohit, who opened for India in a Test match in England for the first time in the WTC final, had scored a record five centuries – most in a single edition of a World Cup by any batsmen – in the ODI World Cup in England last year. Gavaskar believes there is no reason why the stylish right-hander cannot repeat the feat this time around in red-ball cricket.

The legendary Indian cricketer said now Rohit has added experience of opening the batting for India even in Test cricket and it should not surprise anyone if the right-hander repeats his World Cup success.

"We saw Rohit Sharma score five incredible hundreds in the World Cup in England two years back,” Gavaskar had told PTI.

"The century he got against South Africa was on a tough pitch and cold conditions and he made the adjustments beautifully. Now two years later he is even more experienced so don't be surprised if he repeats that performance in this series too,” he added.

Rohit was one of the few Indian batsmen who looked in control against New Zealand seamers in overcast conditions in the WTC final in Southampton.

The Mumbai batsman was not able to get a big score but his solid technique is sure to give Indian fans confidence ahead of the big-ticket series which is set to mark the beginning of the second cycle of the World Test Championship.

Rohit, however, will have added responsibility because of his opening partner Shubman Gill’s injury. Reports suggest that the young right-hander is in danger of missing the entire five-match series.

BCCI, however, has not made any official statement on Gill’s fitness. If the reports do turn out to be true, Mayank Agarwal will likely start with Rohit in the first Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

India do have KL Rahul in their squad and also Bengal cricketer Abhimanyu Easwaran as a reserve, who can be added to the squad as an opener if needed.